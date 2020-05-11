Cardaci Finds Next College Home
6 foot 2 former Mater Dei star Kyle Cardaci has found his next college home. Cardaci is transferring from Seward KS Junior College to Coppin State.This season at Seward he averaged 10.5 ppg, 3.1 rp...
