Cappozoli Makes College Pick
6 foot 3 Wildwood Catholic Sr. Matt Capozzoli has made his college plans.
Cappozoli has decided to stay in state and play at Drew University.
This season he helped Wildwood Catholic to a 26-3 record and final NJ Hoops ranking of 18th in the state.
He averaged 5 ppg and was in double figures in three contests.
He starred in the post-season CAL All Star game with 32 points, hitting 13-13 ft's.
He was also on the Golf Team at Wildwood Catholic.
