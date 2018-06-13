6 foot 3 Wildwood Catholic Sr. Matt Capozzoli has made his college plans.

Cappozoli has decided to stay in state and play at Drew University.

This season he helped Wildwood Catholic to a 26-3 record and final NJ Hoops ranking of 18th in the state.

He averaged 5 ppg and was in double figures in three contests.

He starred in the post-season CAL All Star game with 32 points, hitting 13-13 ft's.

He was also on the Golf Team at Wildwood Catholic.