Seeds were announced for the second annual Camden County Tournament





THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

Camden is a strong favorite to take the first ever crown.

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Camden over Camden Eastside

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Camden over Haddonfield

PRELIMINARY ROUND GAMES

Sat Feb 3

17th seeded Pennsauken at 16th seeded Sterling

20th seeded Haddon Township at 13th seeded Woodbury

18th seeded Gloucester at 15th seeded Camden Academy Charter

Mon Feb 5

24th seeded Lindenwold at 9th seeded Cherry Hill East

25th seeded Gateway at 8th seeded Bishop Eustace

21st seeded West Deptford at 12th seeded Kipp Cooper Norcross

19th seeded Paulsboro at 14th seeded Winslow

22nd seeded Camden Tech at 11th seeded Audubon

27th seeded Mastery Camden at 6th seeded Cherry Hill West

26th seeded Pennsauken Tech at 7th seeded Camden Catholic

23rd seeded Collingswood at 10th seeded Haddon Heights

1ST ROUND GAMES

Sat Feb 10

Winner of Pennsauken/Sterling at top seeded Camden

Winner of Haddon Township/Woodbury at 4th seeded Paul VI

Winner of Lindenwold/Cherry Hill East vs. Winner of Gateway/Bishop Eustace

Winner of West Deptford/Kipp Cooper Norcross at 5th seeded Camden Eastside

Winner of Paulsboro/Winslow at 3rd seeded Haddonfield

Winner of Camden Tech/Audubon vs. Winner of Mastery Camden/Cherry Hill West

Winner of Pennsauken Tech/Camden Catholic vs. Winner of Collingswood/Haddon Heights

Winner of Gloucester/Camden Academy Charter at 2nd seeded Eastern

QUARTERFINALS

February 12 at Winslow

Winner of Pennsauken/Sterling/Camden vs. Winner of Haddon Township/Woodbury/Paul VI

Winner of Lindenwold/Cherry Hill East/Gateway/Bishop Eustace vs. Winner of West Deptford/Kipp Cooper Norcross/Camden Eastside

Tues February 12 at Eastern

Winner of Paulsboro/Winslow/Haddonfield vs. Winner of Camden Tech/Audubon/Mastery Camden/Cherry Hill West

Winner of Pennsauken Tech/Camden Catholic/Collingswood/Haddon Heights vs. Winner of Gloucester/Camden Academy Charter/Eastern

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday February 14 at Camden Eastside





FINAL

Thurs Feb 16



