Camden County Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Picks/Preview 2024
Seeds were announced for the second annual Camden County Tournament
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Camden is a strong favorite to take the first ever crown.
Camden over Camden Eastside
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Camden over Haddonfield
PRELIMINARY ROUND GAMES
Sat Feb 3
17th seeded Pennsauken at 16th seeded Sterling
20th seeded Haddon Township at 13th seeded Woodbury
18th seeded Gloucester at 15th seeded Camden Academy Charter
Mon Feb 5
24th seeded Lindenwold at 9th seeded Cherry Hill East
25th seeded Gateway at 8th seeded Bishop Eustace
21st seeded West Deptford at 12th seeded Kipp Cooper Norcross
19th seeded Paulsboro at 14th seeded Winslow
22nd seeded Camden Tech at 11th seeded Audubon
27th seeded Mastery Camden at 6th seeded Cherry Hill West
26th seeded Pennsauken Tech at 7th seeded Camden Catholic
23rd seeded Collingswood at 10th seeded Haddon Heights
1ST ROUND GAMES
Sat Feb 10
Winner of Pennsauken/Sterling at top seeded Camden
Winner of Haddon Township/Woodbury at 4th seeded Paul VI
Winner of Lindenwold/Cherry Hill East vs. Winner of Gateway/Bishop Eustace
Winner of West Deptford/Kipp Cooper Norcross at 5th seeded Camden Eastside
Winner of Paulsboro/Winslow at 3rd seeded Haddonfield
Winner of Camden Tech/Audubon vs. Winner of Mastery Camden/Cherry Hill West
Winner of Pennsauken Tech/Camden Catholic vs. Winner of Collingswood/Haddon Heights
Winner of Gloucester/Camden Academy Charter at 2nd seeded Eastern
QUARTERFINALS
February 12 at Winslow
Winner of Pennsauken/Sterling/Camden vs. Winner of Haddon Township/Woodbury/Paul VI
Winner of Lindenwold/Cherry Hill East/Gateway/Bishop Eustace vs. Winner of West Deptford/Kipp Cooper Norcross/Camden Eastside
Tues February 12 at Eastern
Winner of Paulsboro/Winslow/Haddonfield vs. Winner of Camden Tech/Audubon/Mastery Camden/Cherry Hill West
Winner of Pennsauken Tech/Camden Catholic/Collingswood/Haddon Heights vs. Winner of Gloucester/Camden Academy Charter/Eastern
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday February 14 at Camden Eastside
FINAL
Thurs Feb 16
LAST YEAR
The game was halted in the second quarter with Camden leading Camden Eastside 30-17 after a melee broke out.
Camden County Tournament Wrap 1/23/23
