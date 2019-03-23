Ticker
Cambridge Looking for New College Home

Desmond Cambridge
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
6 foot 4 former Hun star Desmond Cambridge is looking for a new college home after two excellent seasons at BrownThis season he averaged 15.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.9 apg and 1.7 bpg while shooting 37.2%,...

