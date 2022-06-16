Camara finds new home
6 foot 4 sophomore Becki Camara has found his new home. He has transferred from one Newark school to another, moving for Newark Lab to Newark Collegiate.Last season he averaged 8.8 ppg scoring 17 i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news