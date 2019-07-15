Former St. Mary's Elizabeth star Calistus Anyichie passed away Sunday well before his time. The Binghamton University sophomore drowned on Sunday at Buttermilk Falls State Park in Ithaca, New York.

As a freshman he appeared in 32 games and averaged 1.9 ppg and 2.1 rpg.



He was ranked among NJHoops.com top 30 seniors in the Class of 2018.



