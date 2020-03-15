Caldwell Adds Pennsylvania Guard
Caldwell has gotten a commitment from 6 foot Isaiah Smith from Lincoln Park High School in Midland Pennsylvania.This season he led Lincoln Park to a 23-5 record.He won WPIAL championships his first...
