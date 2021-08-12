Caldwell adds international guard
Caldwell has gotten a commitment from an international prospect. 6 foot 3 lead guard Julius Agustsson from Iceland has committed to the Cougars.He is regarded as one of the top young players in the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news