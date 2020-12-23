NJHoops - CACC Announces Revised Schedule Plan

After extensive conversations among a variety of league administrators, the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) on Wednesday announced its plans for a revised 2021 men's and women's basketball season. The announcement was made by CACC Commissioner Dan Mara, as the conference is scheduled to tip off its 2021 men's and women's campaigns on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Eight of the conference's 14 schools and all four NJ schools have elected to compete in a winter basketball season, including Bloomfield College, Caldwell University, Concordia College, Dominican College, Felician University, Georgian Court University, Nyack College and Thomas Jefferson University.

Each school is slated to compete in an 11-game conference schedule, as contests will be held Tuesday's, Thursday's and Saturday's of each week from Jan. 28 through Feb. 27. All competing teams will qualify for the CACC Men's and Women's Basketball Championship tournaments, as those events are currently being planned to be held the week of March 1-7.

Fans will not be allowed to attend any CACC basketball games during the regular season and postseason tournament. The CACC will also split its traditional men's and women's basketball doubleheaders for the upcoming season, with one gender playing at the site of one of the two competing schools, and the opposite gender playing at the other school's site.