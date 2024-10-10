Advertisement

in other news

Caldwell adds Michigan big

Caldwell adds Michigan big

Caldwell has added a big man from Michigan to their 2024-25 roster.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Mekhi Ragland career coverage through NJHoops.com

Mekhi Ragland career coverage through NJHoops.com

Career coverage of Mekhi Ragland through NJHoops.com

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Ragland makes college pick

Ragland makes college pick

6 foot 10 former Depaul HS star Mekhi Ragland has made his college choice.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
FDU New Player Orientation 2024

FDU New Player Orientation 2024

Juco transfer Dylan Jones is part of a big class of newcomers for FDU

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 Sunshine

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 Sunshine

Former West Deptford star MJ Iraldi was among the NJ Hoopers starring in D-2 in the Sunshine Conference

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes

in other news

Caldwell adds Michigan big

Caldwell adds Michigan big

Caldwell has added a big man from Michigan to their 2024-25 roster.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Mekhi Ragland career coverage through NJHoops.com

Mekhi Ragland career coverage through NJHoops.com

Career coverage of Mekhi Ragland through NJHoops.com

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Ragland makes college pick

Ragland makes college pick

6 foot 10 former Depaul HS star Mekhi Ragland has made his college choice.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 10, 2024
Butler finds college home
Default Avatar
Jay Gomes  •  NJHoops
Publisher
Twitter
@njhoops
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status