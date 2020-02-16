News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-16 16:10:06 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Burno Makes Pick

Tyheem Burno
Tyheem Burno
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

NJHoops.com top juco soph, Tyheem Burno has found his next college home.The Union County College lead guard has committed to Miles College.This season he is averaging 30.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 9.5 apg ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}