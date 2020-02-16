Burno Makes Pick
NJHoops.com top juco soph, Tyheem Burno has found his next college home.The Union County College lead guard has committed to Miles College.This season he is averaging 30.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 9.5 apg ...
