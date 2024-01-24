Burlington County Tournament Seeds/Schedule/Picks/Preview 2024
Seeds were announced for the Burlington County Tournament
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Lenape is a slight favorite in a wide open event
Lenape over Chrerokee
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Lenape over Medford Tech
1ST ROUND GAMES
January 22
9th seeded Shawnee upset 8th seeded Westampton Tech 56-40. 6 foot 3 Sr. Ryan Senft scored 18.
Jan 29
13th seeded Seneca at 4th seeded Moorestown
Feb 2
12th seeded Holy Cross at 5th seeded Cinnaminson
11th seeded Bordentown at 6th seeded Cherokee
Feb 5
14th seeded Florence at 3rd seeded Rancocas Valley
Feb 6
15th seeded Doane Academy at 2nd seeded Medford Tech
Feb 7
10th seeded Pemberton at 7th seeded Burlington Township
Sat Feb 10
16th seeded Delran at top seeded Lenape
QUARTERFINALS
Monday February 12
Shawnee vs. winner Delran/Lenape
winner of Holy Cross/Cinnaminson vs. winner of Seneca/Moorestown
winner of Florence/Rancocas Valley vs. winner of Bordentown/Cherokee
winner of Pemberton/Burlington Township vs. winner of Doane Academy/Medford Tech
SEMIFINALS
Wed February 14
FINAL
Fri Feb 16
LAST YEAR
Moorestown upset Lenape 49-46. David Gheysens tallied 16.
