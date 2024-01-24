Seeds were announced for the Burlington County Tournament

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

Lenape is a slight favorite in a wide open event

THE PRE-SEASON PICK

Lenape over Chrerokee

THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Lenape over Medford Tech

1ST ROUND GAMES

January 22

9th seeded Shawnee upset 8th seeded Westampton Tech 56-40. 6 foot 3 Sr. Ryan Senft scored 18.

Jan 29

13th seeded Seneca at 4th seeded Moorestown

Feb 2

12th seeded Holy Cross at 5th seeded Cinnaminson

11th seeded Bordentown at 6th seeded Cherokee

Feb 5

14th seeded Florence at 3rd seeded Rancocas Valley

Feb 6

15th seeded Doane Academy at 2nd seeded Medford Tech

Feb 7

10th seeded Pemberton at 7th seeded Burlington Township

Sat Feb 10

16th seeded Delran at top seeded Lenape





QUARTERFINALS

Monday February 12

Shawnee vs. winner Delran/Lenape

winner of Holy Cross/Cinnaminson vs. winner of Seneca/Moorestown

winner of Florence/Rancocas Valley vs. winner of Bordentown/Cherokee

winner of Pemberton/Burlington Township vs. winner of Doane Academy/Medford Tech

SEMIFINALS

Wed February 14





FINAL

Fri Feb 16



