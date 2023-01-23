Burlington County Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023
Seeds were announced for the first annual Camden County Tournament
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Lenape is a slight favorite in a wide open event
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Lenape over Moorestown
1ST ROUND GAMES
FEB 7
9th seeded Burlington City at 8th seeded Medford Tech
10th seeded Bordentown at 7th seeded Cherokee
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday February 11
6th seeded Westampton Tech at 3rd seeded Pemberton
Monday Feb 13
Winner of Burlington City/Medford Tech at Lenape
5th seeded Rancocas Valley at 4th seeded Cinnaminson
Winner of Bordentown/Cherokee at 2nd seeded Moorestown
SEMIFINALS
Wed February 15
FINAL
Fri Feb 17 a