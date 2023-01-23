Seeds were announced for the first annual Camden County Tournament





THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

Lenape is a slight favorite in a wide open event





THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Lenape over Moorestown









1ST ROUND GAMES

FEB 7

9th seeded Burlington City at 8th seeded Medford Tech

10th seeded Bordentown at 7th seeded Cherokee

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday February 11

6th seeded Westampton Tech at 3rd seeded Pemberton

Monday Feb 13

Winner of Burlington City/Medford Tech at Lenape

5th seeded Rancocas Valley at 4th seeded Cinnaminson

Winner of Bordentown/Cherokee at 2nd seeded Moorestown

SEMIFINALS

Wed February 15





FINAL

Fri Feb 17