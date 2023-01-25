Seeds were announced for the Burlington County Royal Tournament





THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY

Wide open event. Shawnee got the top seed despite a below .500 record





THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK

Shawnee over Holy Cross









1ST ROUND GAMES

Feb 4

9th seeded Riverside at 8th seeded Palmyra

FEB 7

10th seeded Maple Shade at 7th seeded Northern Burlington

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday February 11

winner of Riverside/Palmyra at top seeded Shawnee

5th seeded Florence at 4th seeded Seneca

6th seeded Burlington Township at 3rd seeded Doane Academy

winner of Maple Shade/Northern Burlington at 2nd seeded Holy Cross

SEMIFINALS

Tues February 17





FINAL

Fri Feb 17