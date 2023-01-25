Burlington County Diamond Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2023
Seeds were announced for the Burlington County Royal Tournament
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT SKINNY
Wide open event. Shawnee got the top seed despite a below .500 record
THE PRE-TOURNAMENT PICK
Shawnee over Holy Cross
1ST ROUND GAMES
Feb 4
9th seeded Riverside at 8th seeded Palmyra
FEB 7
10th seeded Maple Shade at 7th seeded Northern Burlington
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday February 11
winner of Riverside/Palmyra at top seeded Shawnee
5th seeded Florence at 4th seeded Seneca
6th seeded Burlington Township at 3rd seeded Doane Academy
winner of Maple Shade/Northern Burlington at 2nd seeded Holy Cross
SEMIFINALS
Tues February 17
FINAL
Fri Feb 17