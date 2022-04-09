Burkhardt makes college pick
6 foot 1 Gloucester three sport star Steve Burkhardt has made his college pick.Burkhardt has decided to play football at Kutztown.On the hardwood he helped Gloucester to a 21-10 record.He averaged ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news