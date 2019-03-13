Recruiting the right players is one of the most important elements in building a championship team. FDU is going to the NCAA Tournament after the Knights beat St. Francis PA in the NEC final. They succeeded in finding the right players to excel at their level.

FDU finished the regular season in a tie for first with St. Francis.

Coach Greg Herenda is in his 6th season at the helm and for the second time has the Knights dancing.

This team is comprised of seniors, juniors and sophomores in the important roles.

RECORD

20-13, 12-6 in conference

THE DISCOVERY OF AND DEVELOPMENT OF SLEEPERS

As you would expect for a NEC team, top 150 nationally ranked players are not flocking to the campus. Therefore to succeed coaches must find some hidden gems and help them improve.

Big man Mike Holloway was the hardest recruited of the core group with 9 offers.

Jahlil Jenkins had 5 offers with Towson the biggest. Kaleb Bishop also had 5 offers. Darnell Edge had no offers and was headed to prep school before FDU added him late. Edge went from averaging 4 ppg as a freshman to one of the top players in the league and one of the top shooters in the country.

RECRUIT NJ

There are 7 NJ Hoopers on the team with front court stars Mike Holloway and Kaleb Bishop the most prominent. Both were ranked in the top 20 in the state by NJ Hoops making them excellent recruits for the NEC

RECRUIT THE EAST

11 of the players on the roster are from the east, with Elyjah Williams from Illinois and transfer Pat McNamara also from Illinois being the outliers

ADD TRANSFERS WHEN NECESSARY

There are four transfers on the roster, one a juco transfer. The transfer who made the biggest impact was Xzavier Malone from Rider.

COMMIT TO A STYLE OF PLAY

The uptempo Knights were 3rd in the NEC in scoring at 75.1 ppg, and 1st in 3 pt fg% at 42.0%. The aggressive style also had them 30th nationally in steals.

FDU PLAYER PROFILE - Click on the story links to see see the story on their commitment to FDU. Click on their names to see their stats.