{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 08:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Building a Championship Team - FDU

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

Recruiting the right players is one of the most important elements in building a championship team. FDU is going to the NCAA Tournament after the Knights beat St. Francis PA in the NEC final. They succeeded in finding the right players to excel at their level.

FDU finished the regular season in a tie for first with St. Francis.

Coach Greg Herenda is in his 6th season at the helm and for the second time has the Knights dancing.

This team is comprised of seniors, juniors and sophomores in the important roles.

RECORD

20-13, 12-6 in conference

THE DISCOVERY OF AND DEVELOPMENT OF SLEEPERS

As you would expect for a NEC team, top 150 nationally ranked players are not flocking to the campus. Therefore to succeed coaches must find some hidden gems and help them improve.

Big man Mike Holloway was the hardest recruited of the core group with 9 offers.

Jahlil Jenkins had 5 offers with Towson the biggest. Kaleb Bishop also had 5 offers. Darnell Edge had no offers and was headed to prep school before FDU added him late. Edge went from averaging 4 ppg as a freshman to one of the top players in the league and one of the top shooters in the country.

RECRUIT NJ

There are 7 NJ Hoopers on the team with front court stars Mike Holloway and Kaleb Bishop the most prominent. Both were ranked in the top 20 in the state by NJ Hoops making them excellent recruits for the NEC

RECRUIT THE EAST

11 of the players on the roster are from the east, with Elyjah Williams from Illinois and transfer Pat McNamara also from Illinois being the outliers

ADD TRANSFERS WHEN NECESSARY

There are four transfers on the roster, one a juco transfer. The transfer who made the biggest impact was Xzavier Malone from Rider.

COMMIT TO A STYLE OF PLAY

The uptempo Knights were 3rd in the NEC in scoring at 75.1 ppg, and 1st in 3 pt fg% at 42.0%. The aggressive style also had them 30th nationally in steals.

FDU PLAYER PROFILE - Click on the story links to see see the story on their commitment to FDU. Click on their names to see their stats.

FROM NJHOOPS.COM SEASON PREVIEW (OCTOBER 2018)

Greg Herenda now in his sixth season at the helm of FDU and expects the Knights to be back in the title hunt in the NEC.

The major loss is Darian Anderson who did miss half the season with an injury. The team responded well when he went down. Noah Morgan transferred out after a good freshman campaign. Everyone else of note returns and a good class of newcomers will get playing time. The frontcourt looks solid with Michael Holloway and Kaleb Bishop. The backcourt is solid with Darnell Edge and Jahlil Jenkins.

2017-18 Stats -

The Good: Forced 13.8 Turnovers/game, 96th nationally

The Bad: Gave up 10.9 Offensive rebounds per game, (343rd nationally)

LAST SEASON - 13-18

9-9 in NEC, tied for 6th

STARTERS RETURNING - 4


THE PLAYERS

Mike Holloway

Mike Holloway

6-foot-8 Sr.

Schalick

Holloway Makes Pick

Holloway Talks Decision

NJ Hoops #19 Class of 2015

2015-16 Season - 9.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 0.8 apg

2016-17 Season - 11.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.1 apg

2017-18 Season - 13.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 7 treys

2018-19 Season - 12.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 8 treys

Darnell Edge

Darnell Edge

6-foot-2 Sr.

Saugerties NY

FDU Adds Guard Late

Edge Talks Decision

2015-16 Season - 4.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 19 treys

2016-17 Season - 9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 30 treys

2017-18 Season - 14.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 60 treys

2018-19 Season - 16.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 84 treys

Jahlil Jenkins

Jahlil Jenkins

6 foot 0 So.

Virginia Academy

2017-18 Season - 12.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 4.4 apg, 34 treys

2018-19 Season - 13.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.5 apg, 41 treys

THE LINKS:

FDU Lands Point

Jenkins Talks Decision

Kaleb Bishop

Kaleb Bishop

6-foot-8 Jr.

NJ Hoops #18 Class of 2016

St. Anthony

2016-17 Season - 4.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 7 treys

2017-18 Season - 8.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 0.6 apg, 8 treys

2018-19 Season - 10.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 0.6 apg, 36 treys

Bishop Makes the Call

Bishop Talks Decision

Xzavier Malone

Xzavier Malone

6 foot 4 So.

Transfer from Rider

Plymouth Whitemarsh

2016-17 Season - 0.9 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.1 apg, 2 treys

2018-19 Season - 11.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.9a pg, 47 treys

THE LINKS:

Malone Finds New Home

Malone Talks Rider Decision

Rider Adds Guard

Elyjah Williams

Elyjah Williams

6 foot 7 So.

Evanston IL

2017-18 Season - 4.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.9 apg, 2 treys

2018-19 Season - 8.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 9 treys

THE LINKS:

FDU Adds Forward

Tyler Jones

Tyler Jones

5 foot 11

Peddie

THE RANKINGS:

Ranked as NJHoops.com #33 senior in the state

2017-18 Season - 0.6 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.2 apg, 2 treys

2018-19 Season - 1.8 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 10 treys

THE LINKS

Jones Makes Pick

Jones Talks FDU Decision

Nadi Beciri

Nadi Beciri

6-foot-7 Sr.

NJ Hoops #46 Class of 2014

Harcum PA JC/Bergen Catholic

2016-17 Season - 1.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.1 apg, 4 treys

2017-18 Season - 1.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.3 apg, 1 trey

2018-19 Season - 5.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1 trey

Pat McNamara

Pat McNamara

6 foot 5 Jr.

New Hampshire/St. Viator IL

2017-18 Season - 2.1 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.5 apg, 15 treys

2018-19 Season - 0.9 ppg, 0.6 apg, 0.2 apg, 4 treys

THE LINKS:

FDU Adds Transfer

Marc Dadika

Marc Dadika

6 foot 8 Fr.

St. Mary's Rutherford

THE SKINNY:

Local skilled big man will get a chance to earn minutes as a frosh

2017-18 STATS:

19.3 ppg, 14.1 rpg

THE RANKINGS:

NJ Hoops #35 Class of 2018

THE LINKS:

Dadika Makes Choice

Dadika Talks Decision

2018-19 Season - DNP

BJ Saliba

BJ Saliba

6 foot 4 Fr.

Hackensack

THE SKINNY:

Local product had a big senior season

2017-18 STATS:

19.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 4.4 apg, 49 treys

THE RANKINGS:

NJ Hoops #45 Class of 2018

THE LINKS:

Saliba Makes Pick

Saliba Talks Decision

2018-19 Season - 1.0 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.3 apg, 3 treys

Brandon Powell

Brandon Powell

6 foot 2 Fr.

Pine Bush NY

THE SKINNY:

Local product can shoot the ball

2017-18 STATS:

20.0 ppg and 4.3 apg with 60 treys.

THE RANKINGS:

THE LINKS:

FDU Adds Wing

2018-19 Season - 2.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.7 apg, 11 treys

Oscar Okeke

Oscar Okeke

6 foot 11 So.

St. Anthony's

Transfer from Panama City JC

NJ Hoops #46 Class of 2017

Okeke Returning to NJ

Okeke Makes Choice

2018-19 Season - 0.6 ppg, 0.5 rpg,

