NJHoops - Brunson Returning to Camden

Camden's coaching change was very short lived. The position was only vacant a few days. Former NBA player Rick Brunson and father of former NCAA college player of the year Jalen Brunson, has decided to return to the sideline for the High.

His lone season at Camden was superb as they finished 29-1 and undefeated in the state. They were the favorites to win the TOC which was cancelled due to the Coranavirus. Camden finished ranked as NJHoops.com #1 team in the state.

Brunson mentioned his desire to help the Camden kids reach their dreams as one of the reasons he reconsidered and is headed back.

Brunson took over for former Camden star Vic Carstaphen who succeeded John Valore.









