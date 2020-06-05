6 foot 2 Rancocas Valley senior Nyzhir Brown has made his plans for next season.

Brown has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Olympus Prep.

This season he averaged 17.8 ppg with 74 treys. He scored 31 with 6 treys in a win over Meford Tech

As a junior he was good for 11.5 ppg with 56 treys. He went for 25 with 3 treys against Trenton Catholic.

