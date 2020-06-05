News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-05 13:38:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Brown Makes Plans

Nyzhir Brown
Nyzhir Brown
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 2 Rancocas Valley senior Nyzhir Brown has made his plans for next season.Brown has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Olympus Prep.This season he averaged 17.8 ppg with 74 tr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}