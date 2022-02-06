Brown makes college pick
6 foot 1 Red Bank Catholic two sport star Alex Brown has made his college pick.Brown has decided to play football at Bucknell.This season he has helped RBC to a 16-2 record and NJHoops.com ranking ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news