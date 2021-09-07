Brown makes college pick
6 foot 3 recent Olympus Prep postgrad Jayvin Brown has made his college plans.Brown has decided to attend William Penn college, a NAIA school in Iowa.He came to Olympus from North Point HS in Waldo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news