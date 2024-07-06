Brown makes college pick
6 foot 5 recent Covenant College Prep postgrad Semaj Brown has made his college pick.Brown is headed to Allen University in South Carolina.He came to Covenant from Auburn High School in Washington ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news