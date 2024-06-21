Brown makes college pick
6 foot 2 Lindenwold senior Tajamir Brown has made his college pick.Brown has decided to stay in state and play at D-2 FelciianHe averaged 25.5 ppg with 36 treys. He exploded for games of 50 and 41 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news