Brown Finds New College Home
Former Trenton High two sport star Ji'Ayir Brown has found his next college home.Brown has committed to Penn State for football.His spent the past two seasons playing football for Lackawanna JC.As ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news