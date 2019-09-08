Brown Finds New College Home
6 foot 6 former Rutgers Prep grad Zach Brown has found his new college home.Brown is transferring from Hartford to D-2 North Georgia. He redshirted as a freshman. Last season Brown appeared in 12 g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news