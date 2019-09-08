News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 16:15:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Brown Finds New College Home

Zach Brown
Zach Brown
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 6 former Rutgers Prep grad Zach Brown has found his new college home.Brown is transferring from Hartford to D-2 North Georgia. He redshirted as a freshman. Last season Brown appeared in 12 g...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}