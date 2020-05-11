Britt Makes Plans
6 foot 7 former Union Catholic star Amir Britt has made his college plans.Britt has decided to walkon at Manhattan.He transferred from UC to Westtown PA after his sophomore season. At Westtown he w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news