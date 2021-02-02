Bright Finds New College Home
6 foot 2 former Depaul and Robinson School star Debon Bright has found his new college home.Bright was at D2 Felician and is now on the team at William Paterson.During the 2018 19 season he appeare...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news