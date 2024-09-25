Bridgett finds new college home
5 foot 10 former Trenton/ACC star Antwan Bridgett has found his new college home.Bridgett has transferred from Atlantic Cape CC to Marshalltown IA JC.COLLEGE CAREER2023-24 Season - 11.4 ppg, 3.6 rp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news