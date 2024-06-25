GLASSBORO, NJ – Rowan University has named Eric Brennan, Ed.D. as the head men's basketball coach, after he served as the interim head coach for the 2023-24 season, it was announced by director of athletics Dr. John Giannini. Brennan officially becomes the 13th head coach in the program's history.

Last year, Brennan led the Profs to their second straight berth in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen and the NJAC regular-season crown. Rowan went 21-8 overall and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, winning the first two games and facing top-ranked Hampden-Sydney in the third round. In NJAC play, Brennan guided the squad to a 13-5 conference record and its second straight regular-season title.

"Eric was well prepared for last season as a longtime assistant with major contributions in two very successful programs. The transition was seamless as he was involved in the recruiting of most of our roster. His excellent accomplishments last year speak for themselves. The origins of that success come from his efforts and relationships in recruiting and his genuine concern and actions to support his student-athletes. He will undoubtedly accomplish much more with Rowan Men's Basketball," said Giannini.

"I am honored to continue leading the Rowan University men's basketball program. My staff and I are looking forward to continuing to grow this program and our student-athletes. I would like to thank the athletic director Dr. John Giannini and the hiring committee for this incredible opportunity," Brennan said.

Brennan was named interim head coach after serving as an assistant coach for five years on the Rowan staff. In the four seasons of competition (2020-21 was canceled due to pandemic), the Profs compiled an 84-31 record, won two conference championships and made three NCAA Tournament appearances. In 2022-23, Rowan won the NJAC title and reached the NCAA Sweet 16, marking the furthest advancement in the tournament since 1997-98, while ending the year ranked 17th nationally.

He started his coaching career at Philadelphia University (now Jefferson) under Hall of Fame coach Herb Magee, where the Rams won three conference titles and participated in the NCAA Tournament four times.

Brennan's collegiate playing career included two years at Kutztown University (2010-12) where he was a two-time All-PSAC selection and was named the team's MVP in 2012. He began his career playing for Lock Haven University and was also an All-Conference selection there. Upon graduation, he played professionally in Finland for a season.

Prior to taking on the head coaching role, Brennan was the assistant director of admissions at Rowan Global and then became the director of graduate and online admissions in 2023.

A 2012 graduate of Kutztown University, Brennan earned an MBA from Gwynedd Mercy University in 2018 and recently received his doctorate in higher education from Rowan in May 2024.

