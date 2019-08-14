Former Princeton star T.J. Bray '14 saw his team's 2018-19 season ended by Bayern Munich in the Basketball Bundesliga playoffs in Germany, and now Bray will join the team that ended that run.

Bayern Munich, which rolled through the regular season with a 31-3 record, swept through the playoffs with nine wins to claim its second consecutive league title, knocking out Bray's Rasta Vechta team in the semifinals.

Bayern Munich announced it had signed Bray for two seasons after the Tiger alum, who was a two-time All-Ivy Leaguer at Princeton, led the Bundesliga with 7.9 assists per game and finished second in league MVP voting.

Since graduating from Princeton, Bray played his first two seasons as a pro in Italy, followed by a year each in Belgium and Greece and will now begin his second season in Germany in the fall.

As a senior at Princeton Bray averaged 18.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 5.1 apg while shooting 52-126 from three (41%). He was a unanimous pick for first-team All-Ivy League. As a junior he averaged 9.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 3.6 apg with 43 treys.

