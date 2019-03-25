Ticker
Braunstein Makes Pick

6 foot 2 CBA senior Steve Braunstein has made his college pick.Braunstein has decided to attend the University of Scranton.As a senior he helped the Colts to a 20-6 record and final NJHoops.com ran...

