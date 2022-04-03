Braaten makes college pick
6 foot 7 Brick Memorial senior Luke Braaten has made his college pick.Braaten has decided to attend Scranton.This season he helped Brick Memorial to a 20-7 and final NJHoops.com ranking of 73rd in ...
