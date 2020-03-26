Boyd Makes College Pick
6 foot 2 former St. Mary's Rutherford star Nick Boyd has made his college pick.Boyd has decided to attend Florida AtlanticBoyd spent this season as a postgraduate playing at Bosco Institute in Crow...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news