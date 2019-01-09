Boyd Getting Interest
6 foot 2 St. Mary's Rutherford senior Nick Boyd is one of the leading scorers in the state. He is averaging over 32 ppg with a high of 40. He has reached at least 30 ppg in 7 of their 8 games.He is...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news