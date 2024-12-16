Boyd finds next home

Mercer CC's Jayson Love is the NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week
Former Pequannock & current Muhlenberg star Gio Rubino is the NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of the Week from NJ
Former Don Bosco & current TCNJ star Nick Koch is the NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week
Former Princeton Day & current Lincoln star Ethan Garita is the NJHoops.com D-2 College Player of the Week from NJ
Felician's Jabri Fitzpatrick is the repeat NJHoops.com NJ D-2 College Player of the Week
Mercer CC's Jayson Love is the NJHoops.com NJ Juco Player of the Week
Former Pequannock & current Muhlenberg star Gio Rubino is the NJHoops.com D-3 College Player of the Week from NJ
Former Don Bosco & current TCNJ star Nick Koch is the NJHoops.com NJ D-3 College Player of the Week