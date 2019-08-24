Boucher Makes Early Pick
6 foot 5 St. Joseph's Metuchen rising senior two sport star Adam Boucher has made his college pick.Boucher has decided to play baseball at Duke.He did not play hoops this past year and averaged 2 p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news