Boniciolli makes plans
6 foot 2 Holy Cross senior Francesco Boniciolli has made his plans for next season.Bonciolli has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Compass Prep.Bonciolli is originally from Italy. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news