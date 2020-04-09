News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 08:36:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Bolden Looking For Another New College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops

6 foot 3 former St. Anthony guard Jair Bolden is looking for another new college home.He is leaving South Carolina after one season with the Gamecocks.As a grad transfer he will be eligible immedia...

