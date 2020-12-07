NJHoops - Bob Roma RIP

PRINCETON N.J. – The Princeton University men's basketball program would like to inform the wider university community that it is mourning the loss of one of its own. Bob Roma, co-captain of the 1978-1979 team, passed away recently at the age of 63.

Our condolences go out to his wife Elise, who was a big presence during Bob's years at Princeton, and his two children and two grandchildren.

Bob was a High School All-American and a major recruit for Coach Pete Carrill, nabbing him away from Notre Dame (which the Tigers beat in 1977) and many other big-time DI basketball powers. He helped the 1976-1977 team (21-5, 13-1) win the Ivy League Championship. The 1977 Ivy League Rookie of the Year, Bob went on to score over 1,000 points in his career and was a three-time All-Ivy League honoree.

He is 25th all time in scoring at Princeton.

Princeton 1,000 Point Scorers

Roma was a star at CBA before Princeton where he scored 1,671 career points