Boateng makes college pick
6 foot 7 former Woodbridge star Daniel Boateng has made his college pick. Boateng has committed to D-2 CaldwellBoateng transferred from Woodbridge High School to New York Military Academy after his...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news