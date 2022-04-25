Bloomfield adds forward
Bloomfield has gone international to add a new frontcourt piece.6 foot 6 Marcus Bucknall has committed to the Bears.He played in England and Greece and currently attends Canarias Basketball Academy...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news