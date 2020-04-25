News More News
basketball

Blessing Makes College Pick

Hunter Blessing
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops

6 foot 3 Highland senior Hunter Blessing has made his college plans.Blessing has decided to attend Misericordia in Dallas Pennsylvania.This season he helped Highland to a 13-12 record and averaged ...

