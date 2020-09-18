Blake Finds Next College Home
6 foot 7 recent Passaic CC grad Amir Blake has found his next college home.Blake is now at Gwynedd Mercy.This past season he averaged 3.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 0.2 apg. He shot 45.8% fg% and 51.9% ft%As...
