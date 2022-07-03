Blair adds New York postgrad
Blair has added a talented postgrad from New York.6 foot 4 Luke Paragon from Cicero North High School in Syracuse is headed to the NJ school.This season he led Cicero North to a 16-6 record.He aver...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news