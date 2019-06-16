Blair Adds Guard
Blair Academy has added a talented NY guard to their roster. 6 foot 2 rising junior Kyle Cuffe has transferred to the NJ school from Avon Old Farms in Connecticut.As a sophomore he was chosen 1st T...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news