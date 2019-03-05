Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 14:56:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Blackwell Makes Pick

A4ahaajarabn7m8ccmn8
Corey Blackwell
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 3 St. Joseph's Hammonton Sr. Corey Blackwell has made his college plans.Blackwell has decided to attend Penn Technical College in Williamsport PA.He helped St. Joes to a 21-6 record while av...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}