Bishop Has College Home
5 foot 9 recent Prestige Prep postgrad Tevin Bishop has found his college home.Bishop is attending Oxnard College in Oxnard California.Bishop hails from HackensackNJ Hoops provides blanket coverage...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news