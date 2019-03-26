Binelli Finds New College Home
6 foot 8 former Bergen Catholic star Thomas Binelli has found his next college home.The Monroe NY JC sophomore has committed to Eastern Michigan.This season he averaged 12.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 1.1 ap...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news