Bevilaqua makes plans
6 foot 10 former St. Augustine's big man Luke Bevvilaqua has made his plans for next season.Bevilaqua is returning to the George School in Pennsylvania for a 5th year.He transferred to Neuman Goret...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news