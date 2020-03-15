News More News
Bethea Looking For New College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 5 former Atlantic City star Ray Bethea is looking for a new college home after two productive seasons at Howard.This past season he averaged 4.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.9 apg in 12 mpg. He shot 32.7...

{{ article.author_name }}